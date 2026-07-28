High costs leave San Antonio pet owners looking for help as ACS kennels reach capacity

SAN ANTONIO – As food, gas and everyday expenses remain high, some San Antonio pet owners are struggling to care for their animals.

However, Animal Care Services said surrendering a pet is not a quick option because its kennels are over capacity and its surrender waitlist stretches for months.

ACS leaders describe the situation as a “perfect storm.”

“It’s summer. That’s typically our high season,” said Lisa Norwood, public relations manager for ACS. ”Plus we’ve had, unfortunately, a number of criminal cases that we’ve had to investigate and bring animals in from.”

Some animals in the shelter’s care were surrendered by their owners, Norwood said. In many cases, money is the reason.

“For some people, it’s the economy,” she said. “They just can’t afford to take care of their pet anymore.”

But pet owners cannot simply show up at ACS to surrender an animal. Norwood said the shelter currently has a months-long waitlist that extends through the end of the year.

“We can’t just take in a pet when we have 500+ in our kennels,” she said.

ACS also stressed that dumping or abandoning a pet is not an option.

“It’s not just a ‘not so nice’ thing to do,” Norwood said. “It’s also illegal.”

Instead, ACS is encouraging pet owners to ask for help before deciding to give up an animal.

“If you need help, just ask for it,” Norwood said. “You don’t have to figure it out on your own. You’re not alone.”

One option is the ACS pet pantry, which provides supplies to San Antonio pet owners who need support.

“Sometimes it’s just as simple as, ‘Hey, I need some dog food,’” Norwood said. “Here’s some dog food. This is going to keep you for a few weeks until you can get back on your feet. We also have cat food.”

The pantry also includes some specialty items, such as dental treats, which can help prevent more costly veterinary care.

ACS can also provide new collars, leashes, and harnesses.

There is also a large area in the main building at ACS for community donations, where people can drop off pet food, toys, shampoo, grooming items, and other pet care supplies.

People who want to help but do not have pet supplies can also donate items pet owners might need, including bleach, cleaning supplies, towels, sheets and newspaper.

The agency also offers services that can reduce the cost of pet ownership, including free vaccination clinics every weekend and free or low-cost spay and neuter services.

For residents outside San Antonio, ACS said it works with partner organizations across the region that may offer similar support.

Norwood also encouraged anyone considering adopting a pet to research the costs first.

“You’ve got to do your homework,” she said.

Experts estimate the average cost of caring for a dog is about $2,400 a year, or about $200 a month, depending on the dog’s size and needs. The average cost for a cat is about $1,200 a year, or about $100 a month.

ACS said using available resources can help lower those costs and keep more pets with the families who love them.

How to get help

Call ACS to ask for support at 210-207-4738. The agency offers help with vaccination and microchipping as well as spaying and neutering. Owners can also ask ACS for its resource list for sick pets.

As for help with food and pet items outside of ACS, the shelter offers pet owners the following list:

San Antonio shelters

Nearby city shelters

Low-cost sterilization and vaccination clinics

SNAP : 6758 Ingram Road, 210-673-7722

SNIPSA : 4216 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park, Texas 78212, 210-237-9400

Cats

Community Cat Program: 4710 TX Hwy 151, 210-207-6696, Email: Acsccp@sanantonio.gov

San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition : P.O. Box 692308, San Antonio, Texas 78269, 210-877-9067

Wildlife

Other resources

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