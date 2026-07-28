‘The DA failed me’: Bexar County woman questions dismissal of felony domestic violence case against ex-boyfriend

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County woman who says she endured months of domestic violence is speaking publicly for the first time after prosecutors dismissed a felony case against her former boyfriend.

KSAT 12 is not naming the ex-boyfriend since the criminal charge against him was dismissed and there was no conviction.

Claudia Romero told KSAT she spent about a year documenting what she describes as a pattern of abuse while living with her then-boyfriend. She said she kept police reports, photographs and other records because she believed they would help build the criminal case against him.

“I just want justice,” Romero said. “For my case to be reevaluated. This is not fair.”

According to police dispatch records reviewed by KSAT, officers responded to the couple’s home about 40 times in 2025, including 15 calls classified as family disturbances.

Romero said she remained in the relationship because she was financially dependent on her boyfriend, who was also her employer.

Romero said the relationship came to a head on Nov. 11, 2025, when she returned to the home after being told to leave. She alleges her former boyfriend pinned her against a wall, kicked her and spit on her before she was able to get away.

She said she drove directly to a San Antonio police substation to report what had happened.

Romero said since then, she had been left homeless and injuries she sustained caused permanent physical and emotional damage.

Romero said she expected the case to proceed through the court system but instead experienced multiple court resets before learning from a prosecutor that the charge would be dismissed.

“She told me my protective order was granted for two years and that his criminal charges were going to be dropped,” Romero said. “I asked why. She didn’t have a reason why.”

Court records show the felony charge was dismissed on July 10. The dismissal order lists “insufficient evidence” as the reason for the dismissal.

KSAT asked the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office why the case was dismissed.

In a statement, the office said, “The case was dismissed following an agreement between the prosecution and the defense and a two-year protective order was sought to prioritize the safety and well-being of the victim. Beyond that information, we will not be providing any further comment or details.”

Romero said the explanation has left her with unanswered questions.

“They didn’t help me at all,” she said. “The DA failed me bad.”

The two-year protective order remains in place.

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