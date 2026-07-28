SAPD officer fired after body camera showed him punching, slapping handcuffed suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was fired in May 2026 after disciplinary records show he punched, slapped and cursed at a handcuffed suspect during an arrest.

Records show officer Arturo Trevino responded to a call of a drunk man on Culebra Road on December 20, 2025. Another officer caught the suspect, who tried to run away, before Trevino arrived.

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Trevino helped search the suspect, who records show began using profanity and resisting the search.

Body-worn camera footage shows Trevino told the suspect to “shut the f--- up” twice, then pushed the suspect into the door of his patrol car.

According to the suspension records, the footage shows Trevino used “unnecessary physical violence” by throwing the handcuffed suspect onto the ground, punching him three times and slapping him.

Trevino began working for the San Antonio Police Department in July 2023, and the indefinite suspension was handed down in May 2026, city records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.