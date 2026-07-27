SAPD: Splashed water on vehicle sparks apparent road rage shooting with 2-year-old caught in middle

According to court records, Daniel Jude Jimenez, Jr., 32, and Lois Badillo-Lopez, 29, are facing felony charges in connection with an alleged road rage shooting on July 11, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested and charged a man and a woman after their alleged involvement in a shootout with a another vehicle that endangered the life of a child sitting in the suspects’ backseat.

According to court records, Daniel Jude Jimenez, Jr., 32, and Lois Badillo-Lopez, 29, are facing the following charges:

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aggravated assault for discharging a firearm from a vehicle (first-degree felony)

putting a child in imminent danger or bodily injury (second-degree felony)

Jimenez and Badillo-Lopez’s bonds on both charges were set at $150,000 each, records show.

According to Bexar County Adult Detention Center filings, Jimenez has been released on bond — though the filing is unclear when he was released. As of Monday evening, Badillo-Lopez remains in jail custody.

Shots fired

San Antonio police received a July 11 call from a man who told officers he was engaged in a shootout with another vehicle moments earlier on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

The man said he first encountered the suspects’ vehicle while both cars were traveling westbound on East Houston Street near I-10. According to an arrest affidavit, the man’s vehicle drove through a puddle that splashed onto the suspects’ vehicle.

As both vehicles turned left onto the access road and merged onto I-10, the man told officers he noticed the suspects’ vehicle “accelerate” before it began driving alongside the driver’s side of his vehicle.

According to the man, Jimenez lowered his window, attempted to get the other driver’s attention and began yelling in the man’s direction. When the man lowered his window, he told police he saw Jimenez holding a black handgun “with a red-dot optic” and began “waving it” towards the man.

The man, who said he feared for his safety, then “retrieved his lawfully possessed handgun,” the warrant states. As he turned toward Jimenez, Jimenez “immediately fired multiple rounds” at the man’s vehicle, according to police.

In response, the man told police he “returned fire” toward Jimenez before the man exited on South Gevers Street, returned home and called 911, SAPD detectives wrote.

The man said his vehicle was struck multiple times. When officers arrived at the man’s home, they counted at least “five apparent bullet strikes to the lower driver’s side door” of his vehicle, police said.

Authorities said the man was not injured during the shootout. He later “voluntarily” provided dashcam footage of the shooting to SAPD.

Caught on camera

According to the SAPD detective leading the investigation, the man’s dashcam footage depicted several details of his story: the splashed puddle on East Houston Street, the suspects’ vehicle catching up with the man’s vehicle on I-10, the “exchange of gunfire” and the man’s exit onto South Gevers Street.

After the man exited, the footage shows the suspects’ vehicle continued traveling on I-10.

The video of the shooting also allowed for investigators to identify the license plate of the suspects’ vehicle. Police later learned the suspects’ vehicle was registered to Jimenez and was frequently parked at his South Side apartment complex.

One week after the shootout, detectives found Jimenez’s vehicle at the apartment complex with “what appeared to be a gunshot strike to the rear passenger-side door,” the warrant states.

Detectives arrived at Jimenez’s door. Jimenez invited them inside the apartment where documents show Badillo-Lopez also lives.

Child in danger

During her conversation with detectives, the affidavit states Badillo-Lopez revealed Jimenez’s child, a 2-year-old, was sitting in the rear passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

After she saw the man in the other vehicle display a gun, investigators said Badillo-Lopez decided to retrieve her own handgun, insert a loaded magazine and chambered a round.

Moments later, according to her account, the man “fired multiple gunshots” in the direction of Jimenez’s vehicle. Badillo-Lopez then gave Jimenez her gun and Jimenez responded with gunfire of his own at the other man’s vehicle, police said.

Jimenez told detectives he rolled his passenger side window down and began arguing with the man in the other vehicle. Documents show Jimenez began firing at the man’s vehicle after the man opened fire on Jimenez’s vehicle.

However, unlike the man in the other vehicle, Jimenez and Badillo-Lopez said they didn’t contact law enforcement after the shooting. Additionally, the warrant states they also decided to discard spent shell casings afterwards.

The warrant did not disclose whether anyone in Jimenez’s vehicle was injured by gunfire.

Records show Jimenez and Badillo-Lopez are due back in court Oct. 20 for pre-indictment hearings.

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