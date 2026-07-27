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Source: 2 people arrested in connection with body found plastic-wrapped in west Bexar County closet

On Sunday, Sheriff Javier Salazar called the death ‘highly suspicious’

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Margaret Brown (left), 30, and Christopher Henson (right), 30, are accused of tampering and fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, records indicate. (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were taken into custody after they were accused of tampering with evidence related to a body found Sunday wrapped in plastic in west Bexar County, a source told KSAT Investigates Monday.

Margaret Brown and Christopher Henson, who are both 30, face a tampering with physical evidence charge, records show. The charge is a third-degree felony.

According to records, Brown and Henson were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 9 a.m. Monday. Their bonds have been set at $100,000 each.

During a preliminary sweep of the home, Salazar said a deputy found evidence of blood inside the residence. Continuing the search, the deputy discovered a body wrapped tightly in plastic inside a closet in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators have not officially confirmed the body is that of the man reported missing, and the cause and manner of death remain pending a medical examiner’s determination. However, Salazar said the circumstances are “highly suspicious.”

The victim has tentatively been identified as a 29-year-old man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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