San Antonio offers teachers free rent for tutoring help

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio property owner is offering educators a year of rent-free housing in exchange for a few hours each week helping students and families at local apartment communities.

The pilot “Educator-in-Residence” program is hosted by American Landmark at three area apartment complexes: The Lynx, The Legend and Kinsey Park.

The communities are in zip codes where student state scores have been below a C average, organizers said.

The goal is to bring academic support directly to families, removing barriers such as transportation.

“In an effort to give back to our community, we want to make it to where parents and students don’t have to worry about finding a ride,” said Jessica McMillan, who helps coordinate the program. “It’s right here in their home.”

In exchange for a full year of rent, valued at roughly $12,000, educators commit to at least three hours a week of tutoring, mentoring or teaching classes based on their skills.

The apartment complexes provide the space and supplies.

Uli Kolbe, an educator with 30 years of experience, is taking part in the program.

He said he plans to offer tutoring for students from elementary school through high school.

“It’s not about me and how it’s going to help me,” Kolbe said. “The main thing for me here is to help the residents and help the community, and that is something I consider very rewarding as an educator.”

Kolbe said he believes the idea could spread beyond San Antonio.

“I have a feeling that more and more organizations around the country will eventually catch on and follow this example,” he said.

American Landmark is looking for teachers to live at two of the participating apartment complexes.

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