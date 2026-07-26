Triple-digit heat returns to South-Central Texas this week

TODAY: Sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°
THIS WEEK: Multiple days of triple-digit heat likely
HEAT INDEX: Feels like 100°–107° during the afternoons
RAIN CHANCES: Near zero through Friday
FORECAST
A strong high-pressure ridge will drive temperatures higher this week across South-Central Texas. Expect sunny, dry conditions today with highs near 100° and heat index values between 100° and 107°. Triple-digit heat is likely for most by mid-week.
FEELING LIKE SUMMER
The bigger story will be the return of prolonged triple-digit heat. As the atmosphere continues to warm and rain chances remain absent, temperatures will gradually climb through the week. Outside of the higher elevations of the Hill Country, many communities are expected to experience multiple afternoons at or above 100° from Tuesday through Friday.
The combination of hot days and warm nights will increase heat stress concerns as we move deeper into the week.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK
The forecast remains largely rain-free through at least Friday, with abundant sunshine and typical late-July summer conditions. A small chance for isolated showers may develop next weekend as the weather pattern shifts slightly, but confidence in widespread rainfall remains low.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.