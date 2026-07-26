Triple-digit heat returns to South-Central Texas this week

A typical July heat this week with the return of triple digits

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Sunny, hot, and dry with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°

THIS WEEK: Multiple days of triple-digit heat likely

HEAT INDEX: Feels like 100°–107° during the afternoons

RAIN CHANCES: Near zero through Friday

FORECAST

A strong high-pressure ridge will drive temperatures higher this week across South-Central Texas. Expect sunny, dry conditions today with highs near 100° and heat index values between 100° and 107°. Triple-digit heat is likely for most by mid-week.

Seasonable with heat indices near 100. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FEELING LIKE SUMMER

The bigger story will be the return of prolonged triple-digit heat. As the atmosphere continues to warm and rain chances remain absent, temperatures will gradually climb through the week. Outside of the higher elevations of the Hill Country, many communities are expected to experience multiple afternoons at or above 100° from Tuesday through Friday.

A typical July heat this week with the return of triple digits (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The combination of hot days and warm nights will increase heat stress concerns as we move deeper into the week.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The forecast remains largely rain-free through at least Friday, with abundant sunshine and typical late-July summer conditions. A small chance for isolated showers may develop next weekend as the weather pattern shifts slightly, but confidence in widespread rainfall remains low.

Extended Outlook (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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