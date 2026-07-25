1 hospitalized, 1 detained after dispute at Quarry Golf Course, police say San Antonio police are investigating after a dispute at The Quarry Golf Course escalated into a physical altercation. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a dispute at The Quarry Golf Course escalated into a physical altercation.
Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the golf course in the 400 block of East Basse Road.
Police said the two men, who were part of a group, got into an argument during the game.
One man struck the other with a golf club, according to police. The other man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man who was stabbed was hospitalized, police said, while the other was detained at the scene. Both men are around 50 years old.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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