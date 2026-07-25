1 hospitalized, 1 detained after dispute at Quarry Golf Course, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a dispute at The Quarry Golf Course escalated into a physical altercation.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a dispute at The Quarry Golf Course escalated into a physical altercation.

Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the golf course in the 400 block of East Basse Road.

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Police said the two men, who were part of a group, got into an argument during the game.

One man struck the other with a golf club, according to police. The other man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized, police said, while the other was detained at the scene. Both men are around 50 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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