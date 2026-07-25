☃️ A look inside JW Marriott San Antonio’s immersive holiday ‘ICE!’ experience

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season.

The attraction — kept at 9 degrees Fahrenheit — will feature a “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” theme with immersive scenes and life-sized ice sculptures.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season. (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)

Guests can also enjoy tubing, snowball throwing, gingerbread decorating and holiday shopping.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season. (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)

“ICE!” is open to both resort guests and the general public, running from Nov. 23, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

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