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☃️ A look inside JW Marriott San Antonio’s immersive holiday ‘ICE!’ experience

Tickets are on sale now ahead of the Nov. 23 opening

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season. (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)

SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season.

The attraction — kept at 9 degrees Fahrenheit — will feature a “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” theme with immersive scenes and life-sized ice sculptures.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season. (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)

Guests can also enjoy tubing, snowball throwing, gingerbread decorating and holiday shopping.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season. (JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)

“ICE!” is open to both resort guests and the general public, running from Nov. 23, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

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