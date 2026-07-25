☃️ A look inside JW Marriott San Antonio’s immersive holiday ‘ICE!’ experience
Tickets are on sale now ahead of the Nov. 23 opening
SAN ANTONIO – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is bringing back its immersive “ICE!” Christmas experience this holiday season.
The attraction — kept at 9 degrees Fahrenheit — will feature a “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” theme with immersive scenes and life-sized ice sculptures.
Guests can also enjoy tubing, snowball throwing, gingerbread decorating and holiday shopping.
“ICE!” is open to both resort guests and the general public, running from Nov. 23, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.
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