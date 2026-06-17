Dinosaurs come to life at The DoSeum with new interactive summer exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – If your child is in a dinosaur phase, The DoSeum’s newest exhibit may be worth a visit this summer.

“Dinosaurs in Motion” is now open at The DoSeum through Sept. 7, featuring 14 life-size dinosaur sculptures made entirely from recycled metal.

KSAT’s Sarah Acosta took her 1-year-old daughter Dotty to the exhibit, and Dotty gives her professional toddler review.

Created by late artist and master sculptor John Payne, the exhibit blends art, engineering and paleontology into a hands-on experience where visitors can interact with many of the dinosaurs using levers, pulleys and remote controls.

A towering Tyrannosaurus Rex greets guests in the museum’s front lobby, while other sculptures throughout the exhibit allow children to explore how movement and mechanics work.

The exhibit is designed to encourage kids to think about science, engineering and design while having fun.

The DoSeum says the exhibit has also inspired a summer of related programming focused on science, art and hands-on discovery.

The exhibit, sponsored by the H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust, is included with museum admission.

The DoSeum is located at 2800 Broadway and is open daily.

For more information and admission details, visit The DoSeum’s website.

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