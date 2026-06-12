San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden remains one of city’s most beautiful free attractions

SAN ANTONIO – More than a century ago, park commissioner Ray Lambert looked out over an abandoned limestone quarry and imagined a Japanese-style garden featuring stone bridges, flowing water and lush greenery.

Now, that vision lives on at the Japanese Tea Garden, one of San Antonio’s most photographed landmarks and a favorite destination for both visitors and residents.

Located on North St. Mary’s Street near the San Antonio Zoo, the garden offers free admission and free parking, making it an affordable outing for families, photographers and nature lovers alike.

The historic garden features walkways, stone arch bridges, an island and a Japanese-style pavilion overlooking the grounds. There are colorful flowers, koi ponds and scenic views.

One of the garden’s most recognizable features is its 60-foot waterfall, which cascades through the former quarry and provides a picturesque backdrop for photos.

Morning hours are often considered the best time to visit, when temperatures are cooler, and crowds are lighter. The garden is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are welcome to take photographs at no cost. Donations are encouraged to help support the preservation and maintenance of the historic site.

Those looking to cool off can stop by the Jingu House Café, located within the garden grounds. The café offers a variety of refreshments, including boba tea, mangonadas and other cold beverages, providing a welcome break from the South Texas heat.

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