Frio County deputy arrested, charged with public intoxication, sheriff’s office says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Frio County sheriff’s deputy was arrested over the weekend on a charge of public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office took deputy Yendi Camacho into custody, the Frio County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

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Camacho, who has been employed by the agency since June 2024, was placed on administrative leave until further notice, the sheriff’s office said.

Internal investigators are gathering details in connection with the arrest and are cooperating with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.

KSAT has reached out to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Camacho’s arrest.

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