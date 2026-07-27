Frio County deputy arrested, charged with public intoxication, sheriff’s office says The Medina County Sheriff’s Office took deputy Yendi Camacho into custody over the weekend Generic police lights (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay) (Gerd Altmann from Pixabay) MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Frio County sheriff’s deputy was arrested over the weekend on a charge of public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office took deputy Yendi Camacho into custody, the Frio County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.
Camacho, who has been employed by the agency since June 2024, was placed on administrative leave until further notice, the sheriff’s office said.
Internal investigators are gathering details in connection with the arrest and are cooperating with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.
KSAT has reached out to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Camacho’s arrest.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
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