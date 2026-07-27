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Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after West Side stabbing, SAPD says

Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with the stabbing and a possible witness. Both fled the scene.

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times inside an apartment on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

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The woman was stabbed multiple times in her upper body by a man she was familiar with, police at the scene told KSAT. She was taken to a local hospital.

The woman was visiting a friend at the complex, where a small group of people had gathered, police said.

A man accused of stabbing the woman fled the scene on a bicycle, SAPD said. A second man, described as a possible witness, also left with him.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.