Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after West Side stabbing, SAPD says

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times inside an apartment on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

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The woman was stabbed multiple times in her upper body by a man she was familiar with, police at the scene told KSAT. She was taken to a local hospital.

The woman was visiting a friend at the complex, where a small group of people had gathered, police said.

A man accused of stabbing the woman fled the scene on a bicycle, SAPD said. A second man, described as a possible witness, also left with him.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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