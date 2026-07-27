Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after West Side stabbing, SAPD says Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with the stabbing and a possible witness. Both fled the scene. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times inside an apartment on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the stabbing at the Villa Nueva Apartments in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.
The woman was stabbed multiple times in her upper body by a man she was familiar with, police at the scene told KSAT. She was taken to a local hospital.
The woman was visiting a friend at the complex, where a small group of people had gathered, police said.
A man accused of stabbing the woman fled the scene on a bicycle, SAPD said. A second man, described as a possible witness, also left with him.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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