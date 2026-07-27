Murder suspect wanted out of Bexar County arrested at Texas-Mexico border, police say

A fugitive wanted for murder out of Bexar County was arrested after Mexican authorities turned him over to law enforcement, according to the Eagle Pass Police Department.

Jason T. Gonzalez, 20, was apprehended Sunday at the U.S. Port of Entry II in Eagle Pass, police said.

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Gonzalez was wanted on an active warrant for first-degree murder. Police said he also had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, failure to identify and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police said Gonzalez was taken to the Tom Bowles Detention Center in Eagle Pass for processing pending his return to Bexar County for the outstanding charges.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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