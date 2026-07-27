Neighbors nervous after 71-year-old killed in West Side hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run crash that ended with the death of a West Side senior has left some of her neighbors feeling vulnerable.

San Antonio police officers are still looking for the driver who hit Yolanda Cano, 71, leaving her to die in the street in front of her apartment complex.

So far, it appears no one witnessed the crash, which happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on El Paso Street near San Jacinto Street.

“I feel sorry for the man that his wife passed. She was a nice lady,” Hortencia Martinez said Monday morning.

Martinez, who lives in the same complex, said she recognized the victim as Cano, her upstairs neighbor.

While she missed seeing the crash when it happened, she did notice the commotion afterward.

“I didn’t know what it was happened until I saw a lot of policemen,” Martinez said. “And she was laying there.”

The death has left her and others in the complex feeling a bit unsafe. The complex caters to seniors, many of whom have trouble walking.

“There’s cars; they don’t wait for people to cross over,” Martinez said. “And we are people that — we are sick."

Gloria Rupert, who used a walker to make her way down the sidewalk nearby, said she spends a lot of time indoors to avoid that kind of danger.

“Sometimes, I hear these cars roaring down and I say, ‘Wow,’” Rupert said. “I see people crossing the street. It doesn’t even seem like they’re looking right or left. They just cross.”

Rupert said she will be especially careful now while venturing outside the apartments’ gates.

In the meantime, though, she is hoping police catch the driver who killed Cano and do more to make everyone else feel safer.

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