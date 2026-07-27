San Antonio police identify woman found shot, killed at Northwest Side home; Suspect also dies

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Erica Martinez, 48, was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 11200 block of Sutton Place, which is located near Prue Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and San Antonio Police Department are investigating the death of a woman found shot to death early Sunday morning.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Erica Martinez, 48, was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 11200 block of Sutton Place, near Prue Road.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police officers first responded to the home at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Police said Martinez and the 23-year-old suspect were arguing before witnesses said they heard gunshots ring out. In addition to Martinez, officers said the suspect was also found with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. In a Monday afternoon update, police said the suspect died of his “injuries” at the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine who pulled the trigger in both cases. At this time, the suspect’s identity remain unclear.

The medical examiner’s office told KSAT Monday it has yet to determine Martinez’s and the suspect’s cause and manner of death.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: