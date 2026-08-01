🎶 Things to do in August: 'Hamilton,' Benson Boone, Gillespie County Fair

Benson Boone performs "Beautiful Things" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – With the school year starting soon and summer winding down, there is still time to take advantage of all the events happening across San Antonio.

Several places are also hosting back-to-school giveaways to help families transition to the new school year.

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Beyond back-to-school preparations, free outdoor movies, live music — including a stop from Benson Boone — and a locals day at the San Antonio Zoo are among the highlights on San Antonio’s August calendar.

What else can you do in San Antonio in August? Check out the fun list of events below:

Aug. 1-9 events:

BLOCKBUSTERS & BITES: The Rock at La Cantera will host a back-to-school night featuring a free movie screening of “Monster’s University” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. The first 100 guests will receive a free small popcorn. Click The Rock at La Cantera will host a back-to-school night featuring a free movie screening of “Monster’s University” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. The first 100 guests will receive a free small popcorn. Click here for more details.

MOVIES BY MOONLIGHT: Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of " Hemisfair will host a free movie screening of " Forrest Gump " from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

ROCKFIT: The free monthly fitness and wellness series will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at The Rock at La Cantera. More information can be found The free monthly fitness and wellness series will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at The Rock at La Cantera. More information can be found here

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: As part of As part of Locals Day , Bexar County residents can get a discounted entry to the San Antonio Zoo on Aug. 6.

Aug. 10-16 events:

BI-ANNUAL PEARL SIDEWALK SALE: Pearl’s sidewalk sale is scheduled to take place from Aug. 13-14. Click Pearl’s sidewalk sale is scheduled to take place from Aug. 13-14. Click here for more information.

FREESTYLE EXPLOSION: Stevie B, Lisa Lisa and other freestyle artists will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available Stevie B, Lisa Lisa and other freestyle artists will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

HERMANOS ESPINOZA: You can catch the group perform their “Linaje” tour at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. For tickets, click You can catch the group perform their “Linaje” tour at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. For tickets, click here

MARIO AGUILAR: The comedian will perform his “Diezmadre” tour at 9 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be found The comedian will perform his “Diezmadre” tour at 9 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be found here

SUPER FUN SATURDAY: Hemisfair’s free monthly event will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Yanaguana Garden. Guests are invited to dress in their brightest neon and dance on Hemisfair’s glow dance floor. For more information, click Hemisfair’s free monthly event will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Yanaguana Garden. Guests are invited to dress in their brightest neon and dance on Hemisfair’s glow dance floor. For more information, click here

Aug. 17-23 events:

BENSON BOONE: The singer will perform his “Wanted Man” tour at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be found The singer will perform his “Wanted Man” tour at 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show can be found here

CHILDREN’S ENTREPRENEUR NIGHT MARKET: Pearl will host a Pearl will host a children’s entrepreneur night market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. The market will feature young entrepreneurs who will create, price and sell their products.

Aug. 24-31 events:

FOURTH FRIDAY: will host its free monthly Fourth Friday event at 7:30 p.m. on Aug 28, featuring rock n’ roll band Jason Kane & The Jive. The Rock at La Cantera will host its free monthly Fourth Friday event at 7:30 p.m. on Aug 28, featuring rock n’ roll band Jason Kane & The Jive.

Recurring events:

BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS EVENTS: Several organizations in San Antonio are hosting free back-to-school supply giveaways as the new school year approaches. Click Several organizations in San Antonio are hosting free back-to-school supply giveaways as the new school year approaches. Click here to read a list of participating places.

CINEMA & SIPS: The Rock at La Cantera will host an outdoor movie screening of “The Dark Knight” starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. More information can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host an outdoor movie screening of “The Dark Knight” starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. More information can be found here

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: The San Antonio Botanical Garden is welcoming pups back for its Dog Days of Summer event. Visitors can bring their dogs to explore the garden daily from 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 31. In addition to regular admission, guests must pay $5 per dog. Click The San Antonio Botanical Garden is welcoming pups back for its Dog Days of Summer event. Visitors can bring their dogs to explore the garden daily from 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 31. In addition to regular admission, guests must pay $5 per dog. Click here for more details.

DINOSAURS IN MOTION: The DoSeum’s newest exhibit is open now through Sept. 7, featuring 14 life-sized dinosaur sculptures made entirely from recycled metal. For more details, click The DoSeum’s newest exhibit is open now through Sept. 7, featuring 14 life-sized dinosaur sculptures made entirely from recycled metal. For more details, click here

DOWNTOWN THURSDAY: The City of San Antonio launched Downtown Thursday, a pilot program offering a weekly lineup of arts, culture and more every Thursday night through Aug. 27. More information can be found The City of San Antonio launched Downtown Thursday, a pilot program offering a weekly lineup of arts, culture and more every Thursday night through Aug. 27. More information can be found here

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. Guests can shop and explore handmade crafts, sourced foods and more.

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

GILLESPIE COUNTY FAIR: The 138th annual event will take place from Aug. 27-30, which will include two days of pari-mutuel horse racing, livestock shows, agricultural and household exhibits and more. Admission price varies by day and age. The fair will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds & Exhibition Hall, 530 Fair Drive. Click The 138th annual event will take place from Aug. 27-30, which will include two days of pari-mutuel horse racing, livestock shows, agricultural and household exhibits and more. Admission price varies by day and age. The fair will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds & Exhibition Hall, 530 Fair Drive. Click here for more details.

HAMILTON: The Broadway musical will be performed through Aug. 9 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be found The Broadway musical will be performed through Aug. 9 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be found here

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will showcase a free movie screening of “Monsters University” from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The film series will continue with “A Minecraft Movie” on Aug. 15 and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Aug. 20.

SOUND OF DOWNTOWN - THE JUNE MOONS: The The free community event , which features live music and local food trucks, takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 27 at Travis Park.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

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