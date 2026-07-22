Two beluga whales relocated to SeaWorld San Antonio from closed Canadian marine park

SAN ANTONIO – Two beluga whales have arrived at SeaWorld San Antonio as part of an international effort to relocate animals from Marineland of Canada, a now-closed marine park that officials say can no longer provide long-term care.

The whales are among the first six of a pod of 30 to be moved to the United States, with the other four transferred to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

SeaWorld said the whales made the trip in specialized cold-water containers, traveling by truck and plane with marine mammal veterinarians and animal care teams accompanying them throughout the journey.

The belugas will receive around-the-clock monitoring and immediate care as they adjust to their new environment. Care teams will watch for signs that the whales are settling in, including eating, exploring and socializing.

Officials said the transfer is an important milestone, but not the end of the effort. More rescues from Marineland of Canada are still being planned.

Additional rescued beluga whales are expected to be relocated to Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Diego and Oceanogràfic Valencia in Spain, pending government approval.

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