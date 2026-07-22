WATCH LIVE: La Salle County officials to provide update on flooding, evacuations in Cotulla

COTULLA, Texas – La Salle County officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday morning as flooding continues to impact Cotulla, where evacuations were recommended for some residents.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the La Salle County Courthouse, and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there isn’t a livestream available, check back at a later time.

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Representatives from La Salle County Fire Rescue Incident Command Operations and La Salle County elected officials are expected to provide the latest information on flood conditions, response efforts and community impacts.

Some residents in Cotulla were advised to evacuate on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by La Salle County Fire from 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, evacuation recommendations were in place for residents living:

On Jay Street between Martinez Street and Copp Street

On Martinez Street between Jay Street and Guadalupe Street

More than 300 first responders from Texas and other states are assisting with the flood response, according to officials.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Alexander Convention Center for residents who have been displaced or who choose to evacuate voluntarily. Only service animals are allowed inside the shelter.

A separate pet shelter has been set up at the county fairgrounds.

Officials encourage residents to monitor updates from local authorities and be prepared to leave if evacuation recommendations become mandatory or flood conditions worsen.

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