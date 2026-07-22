City of Kerrville issues public notice for sanitary sewer overflow in downtown area

(Joel Angel Juarez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River as floods pass through the area on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

KERRVILLE, Texas – The City of Kerrville issued a public notice Tuesday about a sanitary sewer overflow in an area south of downtown.

In a news release, the city said the sewer overflow is located in the Town Creek area near State Highway 27 and Water Street.

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Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid Town Creek and downstream areas of the Guadalupe River toward Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park until further notice due to a “potential water quality issue.”

Though public works crews have assessed the affected areas since Thursday, some locations remain inaccessible due to high water levels, unsafe terrain, and flood debris, the city said.

Flooding along Town Creek has delayed crews’ response to the sewer overflow area with the proper equipment. They had to rebuild an access ramp to reach the affected area, the release states.

The City of Kerrville has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority about the situation.

According to the city, crews will continue to monitor conditions and provide further updates once more information becomes available.

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