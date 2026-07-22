‘Anxious Mark’ premieres Sept. 5 at City Base Cinemas

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

A powerful new independent film is bringing an important conversation about mental health to the big screen. Anxious Mark, produced by Keep It Texas Productions LLC, will make its red-carpet premiere on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at City Base Cinemas in San Antonio. Tickets are now on sale at Anxious Mark Tickets.

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Directed by Bert Lopez and Rogelio Cirilo, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Anxious Mark follows Mark, a comedian and youth mentor whose struggles with anxiety and depression stem from childhood trauma. As he works to overcome his own battles, he must also help guide his younger brother away from a dangerous path. The film explores the lasting effects of abuse, grief, and mental illness while delivering a message of hope, healing, and resilience.

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Filmed entirely in San Antonio, the production highlights local talent both on screen and behind the camera. The cast includes Cleto Rodriguez as Mark, Jacinto Rodriguez as Jonah, Victor Valdez, Carlos Alcantar, Daniel Gomez, Mário Miranda, Brandy Lopez, Soraya Lopez, Roy Allen Vasquez Jr., April Monterrosa, and many other South Texas actors. Behind the scenes, Rogelio Cirilo also served as director of photography and editor, with cinematography by Jessica Martinez.

Following its San Antonio premiere, Anxious Mark will be submitted to film festivals before being released on streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Executive producer Bert Lopez has spent more than 25 years working in independent film and theater. Raised in San Antonio, he began acting and making films in high school and has since produced, directed, and appeared in numerous projects while helping grow the city’s independent film community. With Anxious Mark, Lopez continues his commitment to telling meaningful stories that inspire conversation and raise awareness about mental health.