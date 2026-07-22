Ramiro ‘Ram’ Herrera honored with exhibit induction into Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum

Throughout his career, Herrera has earned recognition from some of the music industry’s most prestigious organizations.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Tejano music icon Ram Herrera has added another milestone to his remarkable career with his exhibit induction into the Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum. The honor recognizes more than four decades of musical excellence, cultural impact, and unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Tejano music.

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Born around 1960 and raised in the Victoria Courts neighborhood of San Antonio, Herrera’s journey is a testament to talent, perseverance, and a deep love for his roots. He first captured audiences’ attention in the early 1980s as the powerful lead vocalist for David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, helping define an era of modern Tejano music.

Building on that success, Herrera launched his own group, Ramiro Herrera y Montana, and later signed with Sony Music Entertainment. In 1986, he released Most Wanted Man, a groundbreaking album that marked his first English-language recording. The project became a certified gold record and further cemented his place among Tejano music’s most influential performers.

Throughout his career, Herrera has earned recognition from some of the music industry’s most prestigious organizations. At the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007, he received a nomination for his album Ram Herrera and the Outlaw Band. He has also been nominated multiple times at the Latin Grammy Awards, including for Ingrata, Mucho Más Que Amor, and Back On Track, showcasing his continued excellence and longevity in the genre.

Known for chart-topping hits, an unmistakable voice, and an unforgettable stage presence, Herrera has become much more than an entertainer. He has served as a cultural ambassador for Tejano music, introducing generations of fans to a sound that continues to celebrate the heritage and traditions of South Texas and beyond.

Even after 45 years in the music industry, Herrera continues to perform with the same passion and authenticity that first won over audiences decades ago. His exhibit induction into the Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum is a fitting tribute to a career that has left an enduring mark on Tejano music and inspired countless artists who have followed in his footsteps.

Congratulations to Ram Herrera on this well-deserved honor. His music, dedication, and lasting legacy continue to inspire generations of fans while ensuring that the rich tradition of Tejano music remains vibrant for years to come.

Read more community stories, music news, and celebrations from across San Antonio at LiveFromTheSouthside.com.