Flooding risk continues in La Salle County as Nueces River rises over 23 feet

COTULLA, Texas – After nearly 480 billion gallons of rain fell in the Hill Country last week, roughly 350 first responders were sent to La Salle County on Monday in preparation for significant flooding that could impact the area.

Although the forecast for Cotulla is clear, the Nueces River continues to flow at major levels downstream, prompting road closures and residents to plan for potential flooding in the area.

The Nueces River rose to 23 feet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Cotulla, according to the National Weather Service.

Floodwaters in Cotulla rose to 23 feet at 8 a.m. on July 21, 2026. (KSAT)

KSAT’s Weather Authority team projects the river to stay at a major flood stage heading into the weekend, inundating areas along the river. Extreme caution should be used anywhere downstream along the river.

Officials have implemented a color-coded alert system. As of Monday night, the county moved to a yellow alert, urging residents to prepare an emergency bag and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents. A separate pet shelter is available at the county fairgrounds, La Salle County Judge Leodoro Martinez III said.

Additional information can be read on the La Salle County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

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