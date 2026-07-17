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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Estimated 480 billion gallons of rain fell for parts of Hill Country between July 13 and July 17

That’s approximately more than 12 billion bathtubs of water

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall volume from an 1,800 square mile stretch west of San Antonio. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The rain that fell from July 13 to July 17 was truly devastating.

In an 1,800-square mile stretch of the Hill Country — from Hondo through Uvalde, up toward Camp Wood and Utopia — anywhere between 15″ and 27″ of rain fell.

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If you convert that to volume of water, the amount balloons to an estimated to 480,000,000,000 gallons — a staggering amount that could fill a 40-gallon bathtub 12,000,000,000 times.

This massive volume of water resulted in destructive rises in the Frio, Sabinal, Nueces, Guadalupe and Pedernales Rivers.

Cibolo Creek, Hondo Creek and other local creeks and streams rose to dangerous levels, as well.

Radar estimated rainfall totals west of San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain estimates elsewhere

While the bull’s-eye of the highest totals was focused mainly over Uvalde, Medina, Real and Kinney Counties, plenty of other areas saw destructive rainfall totals, as well.

Take a look around other parts of the San Antonio metro area and the Hill Country,

Estimated rainfall totals from July 13-17, 2026, near San Antonio. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Estimated rainfall from July 13 to July 17 for the Hill Country (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.