Estimated 480 billion gallons of rain fell for parts of Hill Country between July 13 and July 17

Rainfall volume from an 1,800 square mile stretch west of San Antonio.

The rain that fell from July 13 to July 17 was truly devastating.

In an 1,800-square mile stretch of the Hill Country — from Hondo through Uvalde, up toward Camp Wood and Utopia — anywhere between 15″ and 27″ of rain fell.

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If you convert that to volume of water, the amount balloons to an estimated to 480,000,000,000 gallons — a staggering amount that could fill a 40-gallon bathtub 12,000,000,000 times.

This massive volume of water resulted in destructive rises in the Frio, Sabinal, Nueces, Guadalupe and Pedernales Rivers.

Cibolo Creek, Hondo Creek and other local creeks and streams rose to dangerous levels, as well.

Radar estimated rainfall totals west of San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain estimates elsewhere

While the bull’s-eye of the highest totals was focused mainly over Uvalde, Medina, Real and Kinney Counties, plenty of other areas saw destructive rainfall totals, as well.

Take a look around other parts of the San Antonio metro area and the Hill Country,

Estimated rainfall totals from July 13-17, 2026, near San Antonio. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)