KSAT checks on aftermath of severe weather in Hill Country, surrounding areas

After several days of severe weather in South Central Texas, the excessive rainfall has finally started to slow down.

A few downpours remain possible on Friday afternoon, but widespread flash flooding is not expected, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

LATEST FORECAST >> UPDATE: Rain is winding down for all, flooding still possible downstream along rivers

However, most of the significant rivers in the area are now carrying massive amounts of water downstream, which could cause additional flooding.

Officials say at least two people have died as a result of the severe weather in South Texas.

KSAT has crews throughout the area on Friday, including Kerr County, Uvalde, and Crystal City, to check on the aftermath of the floods.

WATCH: Clean-up efforts underway in Kerr County after days of severe weather

WATCH: How South Central Texas severe weather impacted Crystal City

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