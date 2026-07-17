Community of the Texas Hill Country to provide update on flood relief fund

The Pedernales River floods along State Highway 16 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is expected to host a virtual news conference Friday to provide the latest on its flood relief fund.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the news conference at 10:30 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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The foundation’s CEO, Austin Dickson, will discuss how the funds support immediate relief and long-term recovery for communities affected by the floods.

In addition to the relief fund update, Dickson will also touch on the foundation’s next steps following the floods.

As of Friday, officials say at least two people have died because of the severe weather in South Central Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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