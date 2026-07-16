Resources, emergency shelters available for people affected by flooding in South Central Texas

(Joel Angel Juarez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River as floods pass through the area on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

More than 1,300 first responders were deployed and at least 75 people were rescued amid devastating floods in South Central Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

People located in Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie, Blanco and Uvalde counties should remain aware of warning and evacuation calls. Officials are asking people to refrain from traveling to or through areas with Flash Flood Emergencies in an effort to prevent unnecessary rescue calls.

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>> Flash Flood Emergencies along Guadalupe, Pedernales Rivers and in Uvalde County.

For those affected by the floods, there are emergency shelters and resources available across the region.

Uvalde County

The county opened emergency shelters as water levels rise in the Leona, Nueces, and Frio rivers:

Flores Elementary Campus, 901 N. Getty St.

Dalton Elementary School, 600 N. Fourth St.

Southwest Texas College, 2401 Garner Field Road

It’s important to note all major highways and streets near rivers, creeks and low-water crossings in Uvalde are closed.

Kerr County

Flooding in the Guadalupe River prompted Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville and Center Point to coordinate shelters for those displaced or in need of reunification.

Shelters:

Calvary Temple, 3000 TX-534 Loop in Kerrville

City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram

Center Point ISD Gymnasium, 215 China St. in Center Point

Additional updates in Kerr County can be found through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Kendall County

Anyone in need of emergency shelters in Kendall County can visit Comfort High School, located at 143 US-87 North, or the Kendall County Golden Age Center, located at 628 Front St.

Additionally, Kendal County residents can text KENDALL to 69310 and receive Kendall County emergency alerts.

Comal County

Residents of Canyon Lake Shores and other neighborhoods in Comal County are under a boil notice, according to a news release from the City of Bulverde.

People affected by the boil notice can visit Academy Sports + Outdoors in Spring Branch on Friday for free cases of 24-count bottled water, while supplies last, according to a news release. No purchase is necessary. Water is available starting at 10:30 a.m. at the 407 Singing Oaks, Suite 101 location.

This story will be updated as more shelters and resources are announced.

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