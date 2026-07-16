WATCH LIVE: Kendall County officials expected to address flood response A Thursday morning news conference will be livestreamed in this article KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Kendall County are expected to provide an update on its flood response during a Thursday morning news conference.
The news conference is expected to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Kendall County Road and Bridge Building near the Interstate 10 frontage road and County Road 290.
KSAT plans to livestream the Thursday morning news conference in this article. Delays are possible.
According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of the county until 1 p.m., which include Boerne and Comfort.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. More related coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.
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