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WATCH LIVE: Kendall County officials expected to address flood response

A Thursday morning news conference will be livestreamed in this article

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Kendall County are expected to provide an update on its flood response during a Thursday morning news conference.

The news conference is expected to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Kendall County Road and Bridge Building near the Interstate 10 frontage road and County Road 290.

KSAT plans to livestream the Thursday morning news conference in this article. Delays are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of the county until 1 p.m., which include Boerne and Comfort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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