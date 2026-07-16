Man hit, killed by vehicle on far West Side, San Antonio police say Officers responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Spurs Ranch Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the incident just before 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of Spurs Ranch, which is located near U.S. Highway 90.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, a witness traveling on Spurs Ranch noticed what appeared to be a body on the road.
The witness stopped to assist the man who appeared to be struck by a vehicle, the report said. The witness, who called police, told officers that they did not see the initial crash.
The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
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