Man hit, killed by vehicle on far West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the incident just before 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of Spurs Ranch, which is located near U.S. Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a witness traveling on Spurs Ranch noticed what appeared to be a body on the road.

The witness stopped to assist the man who appeared to be struck by a vehicle, the report said. The witness, who called police, told officers that they did not see the initial crash.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: