Portions of US Highway 90 in west Bexar County, Uvalde County closed due to ongoing flooding

In this handout photo provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens walk through high waters from heavy rains in Uvalde County, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Portions of U.S. Highway 90 in Uvalde County and West Bexar County are closed Thursday morning due to flooding.

Authorities have blocked off the highway heading east into San Antonio, according to KSAT crews at the scene.

In Sabinal, Mayor Erik Gomez posted on social media that both directions are closed.

The highway is also closed west of the City of Uvalde.

Due to ongoing heavy rain, there’s flooding along the Highway 90 corridor from Hondo to Del Rio. Authorities ask drivers to stay at home if possible and avoid driving on the roads.

In Uvalde County, authorities are urging people to avoid travel, as major highways and several streets are closed.

“Please remain at home unless you are in immediate danger or your location is no longer safe,” the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media at 6:10 a.m. Thursday. “If you do not feel safe, dial 911 immediately for the fastest emergency response.”

The first map below shows the latest road conditions at low-water crossings in Bexar County. Below that you will find a statewide map of current road closures from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Bexar County low-water crossing status

Read more about the map below and find the full version at BEXARflood.org.

About the map above, via Bexarflood.org:

“Each dot on the map indicates a location of a Bexar County HALT sensor - HALT stands for High water Alert Lifesaving Technology. The sensors detect rising water and send real time information to this website: green means the road safe, yellow means the water is rising and red means the road is closed. By subscribing to alerts through this website, you can receive text or email alerts when low water crossings you choose to monitor have water over the road.

“Bexar County has installed more than 150 HALT systems in our community to warn drivers to turn around with either flashing lights or a combination of flashing lights and gates.

“The map was developed through a partnership between Bexar County, the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio River Authority. These partners monitor local weather and road conditions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Hill Country and statewide road closures

Read more about the map below and find the full version at DriveTexas.org.

More tips from KSAT:

Remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’: Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

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