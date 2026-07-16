SAPD officers shoot, kill ‘suspicious’ armed man on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday morning on the East Side, SAPD acting chief Jesse Salame said.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 800 block of Hammond Avenue, which is located near Rigsby Avenue.

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A probationary officer and a field training officer noticed a “suspicious” man on a bicycle and attempted to stop him. However, Salame said the man fled.

The officers followed the man and notified additional officers in the area, who responded to assist with the investigation.

The man was eventually found in front of a home on Hammond Avenue. As the officers “contacted” him, Salame said the man pulled out a handgun.

Four of the five officers who responded fired shots at the man, Salame said. The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers who shot the man range from less than one year to 20 years with the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.