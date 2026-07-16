Evacuations and rescues underway in Kerr County, sources say; Hunt area cut off by floodwaters

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KERR COUNTY, Texas – Heavy rainfall on Thursday morning has caused dangerous flooding in the Hunt area, prompting rescues, evacuations and leaving some residents stranded as rising water cut off road access, sources told KSAT.

One source told KSAT that runoff flooding has caused the Guadalupe River to rise rapidly, sending water into homes. Some residents have been told to shelter in place because floodwaters have made it impossible to reach higher ground.

Kerr County posted on Facebook that this is a “flash flood emergency for Hunt and Kerrville.”

Several emergency situations were reported across the area:

Rescues are underway in Hunt.

The old Heart O’ the Hills camp property was evacuated to higher ground.

At the Flaming Arrow area, floodwaters rose to about five feet above the bridge’s normal flood stage. The source said the water rose within about 30 minutes, forcing evacuations across the bridge.

The low-water crossing at Indian Creek Bridge is flooded, leaving a large number of people landlocked.

Residents in the Old Ingram Loop area are evacuating to the Kerr County Courthouse.

The flooding comes as another round of heavy rain moves across the Hill Country, where saturated ground and swollen rivers have increased the risk of rapid runoff and flash flooding.

Officials continue urging people to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to move to higher ground if it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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