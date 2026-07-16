Drone 12: EF-1 tornado wrecks multiple buildings on Northwest Side
Debris from signage and outdoor decor flew in the air after a tornado revenged the area
SAN ANTONIO – An EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in northwest Bexar County near The Rim shopping center, the National Weather Service confirmed.
Peak winds up to 100 mph were estimated in some spots.
Multiple businesses were wrecked by the tornado including the Palladium, Bass Pro Shops, Marshals.
WATCH BELOW: Multiple businesses at The Rim damaged after tornado, severe weather
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A nearby apartment complex, the Oasis, was also damaged.
KSAT’s Drone 12 shows several roofs in the complex completely blown off from the high winds.
WATCH BELOW: People glad to escape injury when tornado hit NW side apartment complex
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