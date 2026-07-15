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WATCH LIVE: Reports of tornado touching down in northwest Bexar County near The Rim, damage reported

Those across South Central Texas are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather

KSAT Digital Staff

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Following a Tornado Warning and multiple eyewitness reports, a tornado touched down Wednesday morning in northwest Bexar County near The Rim.

While rotation has since weakened, San Antonio residents and those across South Central Texas are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather.

If you receive a Tornado Warning, stay away from windows and take shelter in the most interior area of your residence.

Flooding remains the primary concern for San Antonio residents through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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