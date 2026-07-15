WATCH LIVE: Reports of tornado touching down in northwest Bexar County near The Rim, damage reported Those across South Central Texas are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Following a Tornado Warning and multiple eyewitness reports, a tornado touched down Wednesday morning in northwest Bexar County near The Rim.
While rotation has since weakened, San Antonio residents and those across South Central Texas are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather.
If you receive a Tornado Warning, stay away from windows and take shelter in the most interior area of your residence.
Flooding remains the primary concern for San Antonio residents through Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Authors Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
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