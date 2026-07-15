City of Uvalde, Uvalde County officials to provide update on flood response

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde city, county, state and federal authorities are expected to update this week’s flood response during a Wednesday morning news conference.

According to a Uvalde Police Department spokesperson, the news conference will be held at the Ssgt. Willie de Leon Civic Center, which is located at 300 East Main Street in Uvalde.

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KSAT plans to livestream the Wednesday morning news conference at approximately 10 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

On Tuesday, Uvalde police officers said they conducted 24 water rescues. Those who were rescued, as well as other residents who needed to relocate to a safe area, have since relocated to a temporary shelter at the William R. Mitchell Uvalde County Fairplex.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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