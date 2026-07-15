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City of Uvalde, Uvalde County officials to provide update on flood response

As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials conducted 24 water rescues

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

City of Uvalde water tower (City of Uvalde)

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde city, county, state and federal authorities are expected to update this week’s flood response during a Wednesday morning news conference.

According to a Uvalde Police Department spokesperson, the news conference will be held at the Ssgt. Willie de Leon Civic Center, which is located at 300 East Main Street in Uvalde.

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KSAT plans to livestream the Wednesday morning news conference at approximately 10 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

On Tuesday, Uvalde police officers said they conducted 24 water rescues. Those who were rescued, as well as other residents who needed to relocate to a safe area, have since relocated to a temporary shelter at the William R. Mitchell Uvalde County Fairplex.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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