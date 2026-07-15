KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of tornado in northwest Bexar County

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT Connect photos of tornado in Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A bunch of viewers shared photos and videos of a tornado touching down Wednesday in northwest Bexar County.

Some of the photos show some significant damage outside of the Santikos Palladium, while videos capture drivers seeing the tornado in the distance.

Recommended Videos

The tornado touched down as storms continued to affect the San Antonio area, specifically areas west of Bexar County and the Hill Country.

Lauren Valadez This was at Ferguson off I10 and the rim 15 minutes ago 0 Greater Dellview

Sid Tornado off the highway 40 minutes ago 1 San Antonio

cle87 From behind top golf 2 hours ago 1 Far North Central

AnnieT Near IH 10 and Rim area 2 hours ago 1 Northeast Side

NickM100 La Cantera view of tornado at the Rim 2 hours ago 2 Far North Central