KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of tornado in northwest Bexar County
Videos capture drivers seeing the tornado in the distance
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A bunch of viewers shared photos and videos of a tornado touching down Wednesday in northwest Bexar County.
Some of the photos show some significant damage outside of the Santikos Palladium, while videos capture drivers seeing the tornado in the distance.
The tornado touched down as storms continued to affect the San Antonio area, specifically areas west of Bexar County and the Hill Country.
Sid
Tornado off the highway
cle87
From behind top golf
NickM100
La Cantera view of tornado at the Rim
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