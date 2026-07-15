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KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of tornado in northwest Bexar County

Videos capture drivers seeing the tornado in the distance

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

KSAT Connect photos of tornado in Bexar County. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A bunch of viewers shared photos and videos of a tornado touching down Wednesday in northwest Bexar County.

Some of the photos show some significant damage outside of the Santikos Palladium, while videos capture drivers seeing the tornado in the distance.

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The tornado touched down as storms continued to affect the San Antonio area, specifically areas west of Bexar County and the Hill Country.

Lauren Valadez

This was at Ferguson off I10 and the rim

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Greater Dellview
Sid

Tornado off the highway

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San Antonio
cle87

From behind top golf

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Far North Central
My son Gavin Turnage was working at the Palladium and a tornado hit.
e4d5c1c6-2b57-492e-990e-7a3639043595

My son Gavin Turnage was working at the Palladium and a tornado hit.

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Adkins
AnnieT

Near IH 10 and Rim area

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Northeast Side
👀🙏
Tyson j

👀🙏

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San Antonio
Hunter G Landis

River road & herff in Boerne

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Boerne
NickM100

La Cantera view of tornado at the Rim

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Far North Central
Lauren Valadez

This was taken at Ferguson on i10 near the rim

1
Greater Dellview

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.