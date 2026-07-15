UPDATE: Flooding ongoing along Highway 90, Hill Country; monitoring conditions in San Antonio

FLOODING: Remains a major concern, especially along Highway 90 and in the Hill Country
MORE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL: We continue to monitor Authority Radar, more rounds of heavy rain possible
SAN ANTONIO: Areas of heavy rainfall may develop during morning commute
FORECAST
3:45AM UPDATE:
The heavy rainfall west of San Antonio has again cranked up this morning. Flood warnings have been posted for large portions of the Highway 90 area and into the Hill Country. Another round of heavy rain looks poised to lift north into the area later this morning. We are monitoring the situation, as well as river levels. So far, rivers, while moving at fast rates, have only risen to minor flood stage. This could change rapidly, so those along rivers and creeks need to remain vigilant.
REST OF TODAY
The flood risk will stay in place from San Antonio and points west through tonight. At any point, torrential rainfall and flooding could take place. A decrease in activity will likely occur this afternoon, but as it has been, more heavy rainfall may develop Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
DRIER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND
Drier weather will take over by Saturday and Sunday.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.