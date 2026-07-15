UPDATE: Flooding ongoing along Highway 90, Hill Country; monitoring conditions in San Antonio

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOODING: Remains a major concern, especially along Highway 90 and in the Hill Country

MORE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL: We continue to monitor Authority Radar, more rounds of heavy rain possible

SAN ANTONIO: Areas of heavy rainfall may develop during morning commute

FORECAST

3:45AM UPDATE:

The heavy rainfall west of San Antonio has again cranked up this morning. Flood warnings have been posted for large portions of the Highway 90 area and into the Hill Country. Another round of heavy rain looks poised to lift north into the area later this morning. We are monitoring the situation, as well as river levels. So far, rivers, while moving at fast rates, have only risen to minor flood stage. This could change rapidly, so those along rivers and creeks need to remain vigilant.

A HIGH risk of flash flooding continues today. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

REST OF TODAY

The flood risk will stay in place from San Antonio and points west through tonight. At any point, torrential rainfall and flooding could take place. A decrease in activity will likely occur this afternoon, but as it has been, more heavy rainfall may develop Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

DRIER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Drier weather will take over by Saturday and Sunday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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