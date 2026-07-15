Heavy rain brings flooding, travel concerns across Sabinal

SABINAL, Texas – Heavy rain on Tuesday brought flooding and travel concerns across Sabinal.

Drivers spent much of the day navigating standing water, flowing creeks and flooded roadways, forcing many to adjust their travel plans.

Some even said they had to turn around after encountering impassable roads.

The rain also filled yards, pastures and ranch land. While many property owners welcomed the moisture, they said the amount of rainfall in such a short period was surprising and has prompted them to closely monitor low-lying areas prone to flooding.

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“My husband was waving his arms out the window, trying to get the cars to stop,” one resident said. “All it takes is one swoop and you’re going down.”

Local officials say they are prepared to respond if conditions worsen. Mayor Erik Gomez emphasized that communication remains essential during periods of heavy rainfall, urging residents to stay informed and avoid flooded roads, especially when familiar routes may no longer be safe.

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