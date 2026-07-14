WATCH: Good Samaritan rescues man swept into flooded creek in Sabinal

SABINAL, Texas – A dramatic water rescue in Sabinal was caught on cellphone video Tuesday morning after a Good Samaritan waded into fast-moving floodwaters to save a man who had been swept into Elm Creek.

The rescue happened around 8:30 a.m. as more than 12 inches of rain fell in the area, causing creeks to rise rapidly and creating dangerous flooding conditions.

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David Flores, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, recorded the rescue as he made his way through the swollen creek toward a man identified as “Nathan.”

“I’m coming. I’m coming toward you, Nathan,” Flores can be heard saying in the video.

As Nathan clung to a tree in the rushing water, Flores encouraged him to keep talking and hold on.

“Come on, keep going. Go through the trees,” Flores said as he carefully moved through the current.

The video shows floodwaters reaching Flores’ chest as he made his way across the creek. Nathan is seen gripping the tree while trying to catch his breath as he waited for help.

After reaching Nathan, Flores helped him out of the creek, and both men made it to safety.

Flores told KSAT he was in the right place at the right time.

The rescue comes as South Texas continues to deal with dangerous flooding brought on by heavy rainfall. Officials continue to urge residents to avoid flooded roadways and waterways, warning that fast-moving water can quickly become life-threatening.

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