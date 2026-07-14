Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Bexar County as severe storms move through Texas

A truck submerged in floodwaters in Hondo on July 14, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for dozens of counties across Texas, including Bexar County, following severe storms that brought heavy rainfall.

“The protection of Texans is my top priority,” Abbott said in a news release. “As severe storms and the threat of dangerous flash flooding continue across the state, this disaster declaration ensures we can rapidly deploy state resources to support local communities. Texas is positioned to respond quickly and effectively.”

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The disaster declaration covers 59 counties, stretching from the Gulf Coast to Central Texas region.

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According to KSAT’s Weather Authority team, parts of Bexar County saw up to 3.5 inches of rain on Tuesday.

Abbott activated 24-hour operations at the state emergency operations center and is urging Texans to stay off flooded roads, monitor local weather forecasts and have emergency supplies ready.

More counties may be added to the declaration “as conditions warrant,” according to the release.

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