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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LIVE COVERAGE: KSAT tracks storms in San Antonio, Hill Country, surrounding areas

A Flood Warning is in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

KSAT crews are monitoring for storms on Tuesday morning in San Antonio and the surrounding counties in South Texas.

Heavy rainfall is underway across several areas along U.S. Highway 90 from Hondo to Uvalde and northward into Bandera County.

>> ⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Heavy rain has fallen overnight, especially west of San Antonio

At the moment, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties.

Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue across the area through the morning hours, with more rounds potentially later Tuesday.

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