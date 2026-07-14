LIVE COVERAGE: KSAT tracks storms in San Antonio, Hill Country, surrounding areas

KSAT crews are monitoring for storms on Tuesday morning in San Antonio and the surrounding counties in South Texas.

Heavy rainfall is underway across several areas along U.S. Highway 90 from Hondo to Uvalde and northward into Bandera County.

>> ⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Heavy rain has fallen overnight, especially west of San Antonio

At the moment, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties.

Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue across the area through the morning hours, with more rounds potentially later Tuesday.

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