LIVE COVERAGE: KSAT tracks storms in San Antonio, Hill Country, surrounding areas A Flood Warning is in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties
KSAT crews are monitoring for storms on Tuesday morning in San Antonio and the surrounding counties in South Texas.
Heavy rainfall is underway across several areas along U.S. Highway 90 from Hondo to Uvalde and northward into Bandera County.
>> ⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Heavy rain has fallen overnight, especially west of San Antonio
At the moment, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties.
Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue across the area through the morning hours, with more rounds potentially later Tuesday.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
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