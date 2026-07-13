Status hearing expected to bring Brad Simpson back to court in 2024 murder case

Brad Simpson, who is accused of murdering his wife Suzanne Clark Simpson in October 2024, made a court appearance on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911. There is a list of more resources at the end of this article.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Brad Simpson, the man charged in connection with the murder of his wife, is expected back in a Bexar County courtroom Tuesday morning.

According to court records, a status hearing is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. before Judge Joel Perez inside Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court.

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KSAT plans to livestream Simpson’s Tuesday morning court appearance in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

During Simpson’s most recent court appearance in May, Perez told the court that an outside judge is reviewing “extensive” evidence connected to the case. Once Perez reviews the judge’s findings, he “will decide what to disclose to the defense.”

Authorities linked Simpson, 55, to his wife’s murder since she was first reported missing on Oct. 6, 2024, after a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights. While Suzanne Clark Simpson’s body has not been found, Simpson was taken into custody on Oct. 9, 2024.

In addition to murder, court records show that Simpson has also been charged with tampering with a corpse and possessing prohibited weapons — both third-degree felonies.

In February, KSAT reported that Simpson’s defense team accused the Olmos Park police chief of mishandling evidence and violating a gag order.

Simpson’s attorney alleges that Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas violated the gag order and allowed Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison to privately review physical evidence in the case.

The motion, which seeks personnel files, claims Villegas gave Harrison access to all physical evidence in the department’s possession after a judge had prohibited disclosure of evidence to non-parties.

Background

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s October 2024 disappearance.

Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

His business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

In October 2025, a judge ruled to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after his wife’s disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

If convicted, Simpson faces up to life in prison.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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