Local News

Defense motion alleges Olmos Park police chief violated gag order, mishandled evidence in Brad Simpson case

Brad Simpson is charged with the 2024 murder of his wife Suzanne Simpson, whose remains have not been found

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The high-profile murder case against Brad Simpson may face new complications after his defense team accused the Olmos Park police chief of mishandling evidence and violating a gag order.

In a motion filed last month, Simpson’s attorney alleges that Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas violated the gag order and allowed Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison to privately review physical evidence in the case.

The motion, which seeks personnel files, claims Villegas gave Harrison access to all physical evidence in the department’s possession after a judge had prohibited disclosure of evidence to non-parties.

The defense argues that the alleged action “destroys the chain of custody” for many items and could compromise the integrity of the case.

If evidence is found to be mishandled, it could be ruled inadmissible in court — a significant setback for prosecutors in a case that already faces challenges.

Simpson is charged in the 2024 killing of his wife, Suzanne Simpson, whose body has not been found.

He was arrested after Suzanne Simpson disappeared, and investigators have said they believe he killed her, though her remains have never been recovered.

Simpson had been expected to go to trial this month, but the proceedings were delayed after both sides requested more time.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1. It remains unclear whether the allegations involving Villegas will be addressed at that hearing or at a later date.

If convicted, Simpson faces up to life in prison.

