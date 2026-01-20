Wave of new evidence pushes back trial for murder suspect Brad Simpson

Brad Simpson appears in a Bexar County courtroom for a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The trial for an Olmos Park man charged in the 2024 murder of his wife is now delayed due to a new wave of evidence.

Brad Simpson, 55, is charged in connection with the death of Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024, at a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights.

Brad Simpson appeared Tuesday morning before Judge Joel Perez, who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court.

He last appeared in court in September 2025. During the hearing, Perez set Brad Simpson’s trial date for Feb. 13. However, what was meant to be a pre-trial hearing ended with a motion for a 60-day continuance to review evidence, and no new trial date was set.

Last September, a deadline for evidence was set. While most of the evidence was completed before the deadline, “waves of more evidence over time” have stalled the state, they said Tuesday.

After discussion with Simpson’s defense team, Perez granted the motion.

Background

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s October 2024 disappearance.

Brad Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Brad Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

His business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

In October 2025, a judge ruled to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after his wife’s disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

