Murder suspect Brad Simpson’s trial date tentatively set for February 2026

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The trial date for Brad Simpson — who’s accused of murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife — was tentatively set during a court hearing on Monday.

The trial is tentatively scheduled to start on Feb. 13, 2026, with a pre-trial set for January 2026.

Simpson appeared before Judge Joel Perez on Monday following an extension granted to prosecutors for resubmitting evidence collected by the Texas Rangers.

Prosecutor Casey Sandoval and Simpson’s attorney, Steven Gilmore, told Perez that they believed they were at an acceptable point to proceed with the trial.

“Yes, judge, we are close to complete discovery. I’ve had both agencies, the Rangers and Olmos Park, to do a certification as of this weekend, listing the pending items,” Sandoval told Perez. “There are a few things still pending with the FBI, and there are some voicemails from a tip line from Olmos Park, but they’ve certified that other than those items, they have everything in. So we’re at a good point with discovery.”

Gilmore told Perez that he’s confident that he has everything needed from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for the upcoming trial. However, he stated that he’s “less confident about law enforcement.”

Perez had initially ordered prosecutors to hand over all case evidence gathered by Texas Rangers to the defense by Aug. 9. The deadline was extended since the July 4 flooding impacted the investigation.

BACKGROUND

Simpson is charged in connection with the death of Suzanne Simpson, who was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024, at a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s disappearance.

Brad Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Brad Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

His business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after his wife’s disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

