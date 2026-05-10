Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control, striking guardrail on North Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 281 North.

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Police said the motorcyclist, identified as a 21-year-old man, was traveling northbound and was attempting to take the West Basse Road exit.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail, police said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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