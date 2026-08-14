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Local News

Ex-SAPD officer acquitted in shooting death of San Antonio woman joins Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office announced the addition of Eleazar Alejandro on Thursday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

The three ex-SAPD officers — Sgt. Alfred Flores (left), Eleazar Alejandro (center) and Nathaniel Villalobos (right) — sit in court on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (KSAT)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A former San Antonio police officer, who was acquitted in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio woman, has joined the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

In a Facebook post, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of Eleazar Alejandro to its team of deputies.

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According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), Alejandro started the position with KCSO on Aug. 3.

Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos were the three ex-SAPD officers formerly on trial in the death of Melissa Perez, 46, on June 23, 2023, on the Southwest Side.

Alejandro — who was initially charged with murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct — was found not guilty in November 2025 after a weeklong trial.

It was the first-ever Bexar County case in which multiple on-duty officers faced murder charges in a deadly SAPD police shooting.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Back in May 2025, a U.S. magistrate judge dismissed a civil lawsuit against two of the officers — Alejandro and Flores — that Perez’s family filed on her behalf.

On Sept. 29, 2025, the civil lawsuit was dismissed entirely.

The civil suit dismissal means the plaintiffs, who are listed as relatives of Perez, cannot refile the same claims against the former officers. The judge also dismissed any pending motions and closed the case.

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