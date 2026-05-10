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SAPD officer involved in crash while responding to call on Interstate 10, police say

The driver of the other vehicle sustained ‘minor injury’

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was involved in a crash early Sunday while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 10 West and Briaridge.

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Police said the officer was responding to an officer-in-trouble call when they collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle sustained “minor injury.”

No one needed to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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