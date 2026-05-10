SAPD officer involved in crash while responding to call on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was involved in a crash early Sunday while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 10 West and Briaridge.

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Police said the officer was responding to an officer-in-trouble call when they collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle sustained “minor injury.”

No one needed to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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