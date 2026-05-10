SAPD officer involved in crash while responding to call on Interstate 10, police say The driver of the other vehicle sustained ‘minor injury’ Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was involved in a crash early Sunday while responding to a call, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 10 West and Briaridge.
Police said the officer was responding to an officer-in-trouble call when they collided with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle sustained “minor injury.”
No one needed to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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