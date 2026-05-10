Damaging wind gusts possible late tonight. Otherwise, hot for Mother's Day!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MOTHER’S DAY: Sunny & Hot, 90s
- 9PM to 2AM: Storms likely, some strong/severe
- MAIN THREAT: Damaging gusts, quarter-sized hail
- IMPACT: Some power outages & trees snapped
- ACTIONS: Have a way to get warnings, secure loose outdoor items, park car in garage or away from trees if possible
- NEXT WEEK: Quiet and warm with plenty of sun
FORECAST
MOST OF MOTHER’S DAY
Sunny & hot! Temperatures will climb into the low-90s. However, a cold front will approach in the evening hours, sparking off storms after sunset. Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY NIGHT (9PM to 2AM)
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Hill Country and the Austin Metro Area under a Level 3 (out of 5) risk, and the San Antonio Metro area under a Level 2 risk for severe storms tonight.
The window for storms:
- Hill Country: 8 PM SUNDAY – MIDNIGHT
- San Antonio metro: 9 PM Sunday – 2 AM Monday
Some of these storms could turn strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and locally heavy rainfall, which could cause brief street flooding.
SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL IMPACTS
The greatest threat with any storms tonight are damaging straight-line wind gusts of 70 mph or greater. These kinds of wind gusts can cause power outages and snap branches and trees. While it is impossible to pinpoint exactly where these gusts will occur, you can take some action today to prepare for this possibility:
- Secure any loose patio furniture, trampolines, car ports, etc.
- Park in the garage if you can, and if you can’t: make sure your vehicle is not parked under trees!
- Have a way to get warnings if the power goes out. Make sure your cell phones and devices are charged.
Storms should move out quickly, with most areas clearing by early Monday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Behind the cold front, weather conditions become quieter and more comfortable. Monday temperatures will dip slightly, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by a gradual warming trend through the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather, with highs returning to the 90s by late week.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.