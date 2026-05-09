Woman suffers possible medical episode before head-on crash on West Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was critically injured after a head-on crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday near West Commerce Street and South General McMullen.

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The woman was driving a Honda Accord northbound on South General McMullen approaching West Commerce Street.

Police said she then began traveling southbound and collided head-on with a Mazda traveling in the opposite direction.

An SAPD preliminary report states the woman was taken to a hospital after she appeared to have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The driver of the Mazda remained on scene, police said, and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

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